DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Monica Sarnelli in Napoli a Colori

Teatro Summarte
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSomma Vesuviana
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nello spettacolo, tratto dall’antologia Napoli@Colori, canzoni di ogni epoca si uniscono in un continuo musicale dalle tinte forti e colorate, attribuendo ad ogni sfumatura un contesto e un riferimento sicuro nella secolare produzione che dalle pendici del Read more

Presentato da Teatro Summarte.

Venue

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.