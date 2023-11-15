DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
San Francisco-based guitarist and composer Bill Orcutt presents his latest project, an all-electric guitar quartet performing the music from his 2022 LP “Music for Four Guitars,” which The Wire listed in their top 5 albums of the year.
Featuring an all-st
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.