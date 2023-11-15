Top track

Some Tennessee Jar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet

Kings Place (Hall One)
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Some Tennessee Jar
Got a code?

About

San Francisco-based guitarist and composer Bill Orcutt presents his latest project, an all-electric guitar quartet performing the music from his 2022 LP “Music for Four Guitars,” which The Wire listed in their top 5 albums of the year.

Featuring an all-st Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bill Orcutt

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
420 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.