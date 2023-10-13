DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TV Smith's The Adverts, The Shadow

Zebulon
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

The Adverts, The Shadow

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

