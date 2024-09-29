Top track

Sadistic Magician

Cannibal Corpse

Roundhouse
Sun, 29 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Action! Presents

Cannibal Corpse

+ Municipal Waste + Immolation + Schizophrenia

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

All Ages (U16s accompanied by an adult, U14s in seats)
Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Schizophrenia, Immolation, Municipal Waste and 1 more

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Where is my ticket?

IMPORTANT: Read here about your Roundhouse tickets

Please note you will need to access your tickets via the Roundhouse Online Wallet at - http://wallet.roundhouse.org.uk

Your tickets WILL NOT be available in the DICE app.

Just follow the below steps below on the day of event to access your ticket to the show:

Head to http://wallet.roundhouse.org.uk

Sign in using your DICE account email address - if you already had a Roundhouse account under the same email address, enter the password associated with this email address. If you didn’t have one, Roundhouse will have created one for you and you’ll just need to reset the password before logging in.

If you need to reset your password, you’ll be taken to http://roundhouse.org.uk, but you need to log in again at http://wallet.roundhouse.org.uk to access your ticket.

The QR code should appear a couple of hours before the stated time on your ticket

If you want to transfer your tickets to a friend please do so at least 4 hours before the event within the Roundhouse ticket wallet.

If you cannot access your tickets in the Roundhouse online wallet please visit the venue box office when you arrive and one of the team will be happy to assist you.

Full information regarding the Roundhouse online wallet can be found at - https://www.roundhouse.org.uk/faqs/digital-tickets/

