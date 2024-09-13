Top track

Fracture & Nah Eeto - Shada Shada

Hey Stranger! — Clara!, Nah Eeto, Secret Guest

Badaboum
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hey Stranger! — Clara! (+) Nah Eeto (+) Secret Guest (+) Ubik

Pour la troisième édition de Hey Stranger! et l'arrivée du printemps, nous avons imaginé pour vos oreilles curieuses une programmation colorée mêlant neoperreo à l'esprit punk, trippy trap from...

Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nah Eeto, Clara!

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

