Raven + Lilith Legacy live at Ziggy Club

Ziggy Club
Wed, 7 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ziggy Club in collaborazione con Dragon Productions è lieta di presentare:

RAVEN (UK - Heavy Metal Band) European Inferno 2024 Tour

Open act: Lilith Legacy (ITA - Thrash Metal Band)

Ti ricordiamo che Ziggy Club è un circolo Arci! Se non hai ancora la te...

Nessun limite di età
Presentato da Ziggy APS.

Lineup

Raven

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

