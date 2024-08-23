DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Multi-Story Orchestra: Bottled Up

Bold Tendencies
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Emotions simmer and tensions rise in Bottled Up, a new show for choir and orchestra about the intense feeling of being ready to explode at any moment. What happens when you get really fed up with someone? And what happens when you let it out? Led by choir...

All ages.
Presented by Bold Tendencies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bold Tendencies

7th-10th Floors Multi-Storey Car Park, 95a Rye Lane, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs