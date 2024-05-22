DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Too Many Suns (1ª Parte Sun Waahs)

Musicbox Lisboa
Wed, 22 May, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PT:

Em 2018, juntaram-se os amigos Hugo Hugon (guitarra e voz) e João Cardoso (bateria) e nasceram os Too Many Suns. A semente foi lançada num estúdio nos Anjos e em poucas semanas foram criadas as cinco canções que formaram o seu primeiro EP Garden, prod...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.