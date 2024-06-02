Top track

Lingala - Original Mix

ALL DAY I DREAM OF SUMMER SHIMMER

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sun, 2 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
$76.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

No re-entry.

General Admission and VIP are standing room only.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lee Burridge, Facundo Mohrr, Double Touch and 2 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

