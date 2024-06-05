DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
World Poetry Slam Champion Harry Baker is a poet and a maths graduate. He writes aboutimportant stuff like hope, dinosaurs and German falafel-spoons. His work has been shared on TED.com and viewed by millions online but is even better in person. He has per
Read more
After a sellout Edinburgh Fringe Run and subsequent 40-date UK Tour, World Poetry Slam Champion Harry Baker is back with a brand new show celebrating the wonder that is being alive. Featuring brand new poems about death, postcodes and his favourite German...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.