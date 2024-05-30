DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cocoricooo, c’est l'heure de se réveiller pour aller danser !
La légende raconte que la BASS COUR est “un endroit d’exception où des êtres humains de tout horizon se retrouvent pour taper du pied jusqu’au bout de la nuit !
Pour la première fois, le plus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.