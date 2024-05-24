Top track

Come To Grief

The Molotovs, Mimi & the Miseries + The Howling Fiends

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeytonstone
About

Some Weird Sin are back at Paper Dress for another night of punk and garage rock n roll featuring...

THE MOLOTOVS

With short, sharp, punchy originals and a strong aesthetic, The Molotovs really are at the forefront of a new youth explosion.

MIMI & THE M...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Some Weird Sin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Molotovs, Mimi and the Miseries , The Howling Fiends

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

