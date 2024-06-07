Top track

Dente - L'amore non è bello

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dente + Ibisco / FSLS24

Cortile del Castello Estense
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dente - L'amore non è bello
Got a code?

About

Dente presenta: L'Amore non è bello, nemmeno d'estate

Sarà Dente a completare la line up di Ferrara Sotto le Stelle presso il Cortile del Castello Estense, venerdì 7 giugno.

Dopo il successo del tour per i quindici anni da L’Amore non è bello Dente torna...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ferrara sotto le stelle

Lineup

Dente, Ibisco

Venue

Cortile del Castello Estense

Largo Castello 1, 44121 Ferrara provincia di Ferrara, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.