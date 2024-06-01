Top track

Elephantmat & the preacher - Art is Art

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nuit Blanche ft The Preacher et Manon Boucher

A.C.A.M (Atelier de Création des Arts Multimédias)
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:30 pm
GigsNanterre
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elephantmat & the preacher - Art is Art
Got a code?

About

Immersive A/V Performance
The Preacher et Manon Boucher s’associent pour présenter 'DIGITALIZATION', un événement inédit qui mêle Live techno en spatialisation sonore, motion capture, visuels génératifs et interactifs, et vidéo mapping.

Le dancefloor du...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Des Sons Animés.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Preacher

Venue

A.C.A.M (Atelier de Création des Arts Multimédias)

6-8 Rue De Lens, 92000 Nanterre, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.