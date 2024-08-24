DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kurt Thomas live at Eddie's Attic!
Dahlonega GA native Kurt Thomas has been captivating audiences in the Southeast for 20 years.
After being taught by Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band after high school, Thomas went on to win Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.