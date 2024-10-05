DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Everyday People DC

The Bullpen
Sat, 5 Oct, 3:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
From $30.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DC! We are so excited to be back in the city to close out the summa!

Saturday October 5th @ The Bullpen

Music by DJ mOma & Friends

Hosted by Gitoo, Maine, Shernita, Call Me Tight & Friends

All sales are final .𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗲�...

This is an 21+ event
Everyday People
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Everyday People

Venue

The Bullpen

1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, United States
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm

