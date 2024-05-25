Top track

PRIVATE ISLAND + PINK SKIES

The Music Yard
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
From $17.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Announcing - Private Islands + Pink Skies co-headline The Music Yard on Saturday, May 25th!

Get ready to bask in Southern California's alt/rock legends Private Islands. Their music has been known to have a playful spirit edge reverberating with boisterous...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Private Island, Pink Skies

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

