NECROT, BAT, STREET TOMBS

The Meadows
Wed, 26 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

One of the best death metal bands around NECROT return to smash Vitus alongside Bat and Street Tombs!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Necrot, BAT

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

