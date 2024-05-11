DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frank Leone's Fish Tour

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chicago's own Frank Leone celebrates the release of his Fools Gold debut record "FISH." Frank is joined by LUCA and collaborator Hrlum.

Presented by NOT97 & Real Ones"

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frank Leone, hrlum, LUCA

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

