Sculpture Club/Lesser Care/Baby Baby/KYC DJs

Hi-Dive
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eventually It Will Kill You Presents SCULPTURE CLUB (SLC) with LESSER CARE (El Paso) + TBA

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sculpture Club, Lesser Care

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

