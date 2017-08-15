Top track

15 - 16 Agosto - 2 Days - Color Fest 12

Agriturismo Costantino
15 Aug - 17 Aug
GigsMaida
€85

About

Color Fest XII - Sentimientonuevo + BeColor 2024

Abbonamento 2 Days valido per l'ingresso del 15 - 16 Agosto 2024

Inizio ore 17:00

Lineup

15 Agosto
✦ Cosmo

✦ Clap! Clap!

✦ Populous

✦ Il mago del gelato

✦ Toy Tonics

✦ Deena Abdelwhaed

✦ Ko Shin...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Che cosa sono le nuvole aps.

Venue

Agriturismo Costantino

Maida, Piazza Roma, Maida, Catanzaro 88025, Italy
Doors open11:00 am
3000 capacity

