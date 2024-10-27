DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rendez-Vous

The Garrison
Sun, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We left Rendez Vous in January 2020 after a sold-out show at La Cigale in Paris. We find RDV in February 2024 with Sheer, first single from Downcast, their new album due before summer. Back to writing

in a context even more poisonous than when Superior St...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
Rendez-Vous

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

