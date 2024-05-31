Top track

WXPN Welcomes Low Cut Connie Solo w/ Tyler Asay

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
$32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Low Cut Connie

“This record is all kink and no shame,” says Adam Weiner of ART DEALERS, the tough, sexy and tender new album coming from Low Cut Connie. “With Low Cut Connie, I try to create a safe space for you to just absolutely get your freak on.”

Event information

With 8 albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Low Cut Connie

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating available?

*This show is mostluy seated with some standing room.

