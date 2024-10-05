Top track

Mandala

IllumiNaughty pres: Solace

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£39.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

IllumiNaughty is for the first time transforming HERE at Outernet into a visual and interactive experience

This is an 18+ event - Physical photo ID Required
Presented by IllumiNaughty.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Montez, Blastoyz, Berg and 1 more

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

