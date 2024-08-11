Top track

We Are Deathcore | The Black Dahlia Murder & more

Slaughter Club
Sun, 11 Aug, 5:30 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We Are Deathcore torna con una line-up devastante, capitanata dal ritorno dei The Black Dahlia Murder, lontani dall'Italia dal 2019!
Insieme a loro: Distant, The Voynich code, Proliferhate, Aasar, Gravery, Scorn.

️INGRESSO con tessera ACSI link pre-comp...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BAM Booking & Versus Music Project

Lineup

The Black Dahlia Murder, Distant, The Voynich Code and 2 more

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open5:30 pm

