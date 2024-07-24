DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dopo il sold out per il memorabile concerto tenuto il 13 gennaio 2024 al Mediolanum Forum D’Assago, Massimo Pericolo è pronto a tornare live nelle maggiori città d’Italia con uno spettacolo unico, energico e coinvolgente.
Massimo Pericolo ancora con noi !!!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.