Top track

Massimo Pericolo - STUPIDO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Massimo Pericolo @ Balena Festival

Arena del Mare - Porto Antico
Wed, 24 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsGenova
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Massimo Pericolo - STUPIDO
Got a code?

About MASSIMO PERICOLO

Dopo il sold out per il memorabile concerto tenuto il 13 gennaio 2024 al Mediolanum Forum D’Assago, Massimo Pericolo è pronto a tornare live nelle maggiori città d’Italia con uno spettacolo unico, energico e coinvolgente.

Event information

Massimo Pericolo ancora con noi !!!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Aluha Srl.

Lineup

MASSIMO PERICOLO

Venue

Arena del Mare - Porto Antico

Calata Gadda, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.