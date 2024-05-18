Top track

Rubin and Cherise

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bonnie Prince Billy

Anfiteatro del Venda
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
GigsGalzignano Terme
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rubin and Cherise
Got a code?

About

Bonnie Prince Billy torna in Italia per promuovere il nuovo disco "Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You"!

Bonnie "Prince" Billy è il principale dei numerosi pseudonimi adottati nel corso della sua carriera da Will Oldham, uno dei più rappresentativi songwrite...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Anfiteatro Del Venda

Lineup

Bonnie Prince Billy

Venue

Anfiteatro del Venda

Via Sottovenda, 35030 Galzignano Terme PD, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.