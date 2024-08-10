Top track

Four Tet - Daydream Repeat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

krankbrother presents: Four Tet All Dayer

Finsbury Park
Sat, 10 Aug, 1:00 pm
DJLondon
From £57.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Four Tet - Daydream Repeat
Got a code?

About Four Tet

Known for his abstract compositions that blend organic and electronic sounds, artist, producer and DJ Four Tet (Kieran Hebden) has been credited with pioneering the indie electronic genre. Influenced by spiritual jazz, Krautrock, folk music and hip-hop, ea Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Returning for a third time to the beautiful treelined carriageway within Finsbury Park - Four Tet's All Dayer.

Four Tet will play an unmissable 5-hour set, plus he has invited an eclectic lineup of artists to join us for the perfect Summer day.

Eat Your...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Krankbrother.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Four Tet, Anthony Naples, Champion and 4 more

Venue

Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park, London N4, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.