DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Rosadocs

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Rosadocs are a five piece alt rock/indie band rising up through the upcoming UK indie music scene. Located in Sheffield, UK.

They are described as having meaningful lyrical roots with strong guitar driven melodies and anthemic, arena filling choruses....

This is a 14+ event
This Feeling Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Rosadocs

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.