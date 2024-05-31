DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Rosadocs are a five piece alt rock/indie band rising up through the upcoming UK indie music scene. Located in Sheffield, UK.
They are described as having meaningful lyrical roots with strong guitar driven melodies and anthemic, arena filling choruses....
