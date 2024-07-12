Top track

The Budos Band (Matinee)

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 12 Jul, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
£29.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Encompassing Afro-Soul to hard rock with a 70s touch, The Budos Band have a sound both timeless and unique.

Thunderous yet funky, this Staten Island eight-piece embody the power and texture of a full orchestra. With energizing guitar licks, syncopated per...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Budos Band

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open5:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

