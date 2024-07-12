DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Encompassing Afro-Soul to hard rock with a 70s touch, The Budos Band have a sound both timeless and unique.
Thunderous yet funky, this Staten Island eight-piece embody the power and texture of a full orchestra. With energizing guitar licks, syncopated per...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.