LeeMcKrazy - Kiphi' Mali (feat. Muziqal Tone, Amu Classic & Kappie)

Dankie Sounds - DANK HOLIDAY WKND II

The Cause at 60 Dock Road (Outside)
Sun, 25 Aug, 1:30 pm
£29.48

About

IF YOU HAVEN'T BEEN TO A DANKIE SESSION YET... THIS IS THE ONE TO ATTEND ABEGGG !!!

Come join us at DANK HOLIDAY WKND II

Sunday 25th August @TheCauseLondon

#WEGODOALL #ISWEARRRR

Dankie Sounds is BACK!! It's the sounds that's been very quickly winning t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JBT Entertainment.
Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road (Outside)

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open1:30 pm

