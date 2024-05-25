Top track

Ghetto Boy - Sugar

Ghetto Boy + Special Guests

The Hackney Social
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ghetto Boy Live!

Grammy Award Winner and rising star of the Afrobeats scene, Ghetto Boy is headlining on 25th May!

Raised between Hackney and Accra, Ghetto Boy’s music is a fusion of his rich African heritage and fast paced London upbringing.

Since his...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghetto Boy, Kwamz and Flava, Timbo and 1 more

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

