Alison Darwin
Tensión guitarrera, una robusta base rítmica al bajo y a la batería y una singular voz femenina es lo que define a Alison Darwin, banda afincada en Barcelona.
En 2021 publicaron su primer LP, «Ficción y Realidad» que han presentado entre 20...
