Alison Darwin

Siroco
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11

About

Alison Darwin

Tensión guitarrera, una robusta base rítmica al bajo y a la batería y una singular voz femenina es lo que define a Alison Darwin, banda afincada en Barcelona.

En 2021 publicaron su primer LP, «Ficción y Realidad» que han presentado entre 20...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Lap Music
Lineup

Alison Darwin

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

