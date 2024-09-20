Top track

Union Chapel
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Sept 20th - Union Chapel

Suzanne Ciani + Hekla

£30 (incl. fees)

Suzanne is a five-time Grammy award-nominated composer, electronic music pioneer, and neo-classical recording artist who has released over 20 solo albums includin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Suzanne Ciani, Hekla Magnúsdóttir

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

