Moon Hooch

Village Underground
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
From £29.07

About

Moon Hooch create what they like to call Cave Music. It's like House, but its more wild, more jagged, more free, more natural to live in.

From busking on the New York Subway to supporting They Might Be Giants, Moon Hooch’s thunderous tech-jazz log-jammed...

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moon Hooch

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

