DEKO with YAMEII & FRIENDS
ODYSSEY 1 TOUR at MilkBoy
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
7 PM Doors | 8 PM Show
21+
------------------About DEKO
https://www.instagram.com/deko.777/
Deko is a music producer and songwriter known for his work with popular hip-hop...
