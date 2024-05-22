Top track

The Babe Rainbow - Planet Junior

Babe Rainbow

MOTH Club
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Babe Rainbow play Moth Club this May as a Wide Awake Festival pre-party.

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Babe Rainbow, Babe Rainbow

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

