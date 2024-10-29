Top track

Veins

Palace

Alhambra
Tue, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Palace, aka Leo Wyndham (chant), Rupert Turner (guitare) et Matt Hodges (batterie), ont commencé à jouer ensemble en 2012 après que le destin les ait amenés séparément à Londres. En se réfugiant dans un hub artistique appelé The Arch et en s’inspirant par...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Palace

Venue

Alhambra

21 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

