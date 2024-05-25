Top track

EAZYBAKED / Kursa / parkbreezy

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bandzzz
About

Inspired by acts like Flume, Tsuruda, and Mr Carmack, Eric & Andrew of EAZYBAKED have created a sonic identity that is experimental, raw, and honest. They first emerged alongside Lost Dogz collective acts like sumthin’ sumthin’ and Player Dave. Today, EAZY...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Closed Sessions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

EAZYBAKED, Kursa, parkbreezy

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

