Die Spitz, Teen Mortgage, Dagger Polyester

Zebulon
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
$24.83

Die Spitz is a mayhem-inciting force founded in January 2022. The quartet (Ava Schrobilgen, Chloe Andrews, Ellie Livingston, and Kate Halter) is known for their unruly stage presence, bombarding their crowds with...

This is a All Ages event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

