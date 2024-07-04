Top track

Jon-B - They Don't Know

Jon B live in London

KOKO
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RnB star Jon B set to descend on the UK for multiple dates to support new album. Third London date due to demand.

The KOKO venue has limited space for accessibility. Accessibility tickets are only purchasable through the KOKO website and once these ticket...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soulgigs.com
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jon B

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

