Anna Erhard - Botanical Garden

Anna Erhard

The Rossi Bar
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A 6 music darling, the Swiss singer-songwriter Anna Erhard shines with adventurous indie pop grooves and dry humour together with Pola Roy (formerly of Wir Sind Helden), with the duo sounding like Wet Leg and Fiona Apple had a rather subdued lovechild. Erh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anna Erhard

Venue

The Rossi Bar

8 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

