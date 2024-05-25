DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Torture Garden Italy 2024

Qube A+B+C
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€34.50
About

Experience the 15th annual Italian edition of Torture Garden, the World's Leading Fetish Club.

Immerse yourself in a full-scale Torture Garden event.

Line Up:

Allen TG

Mel Lee

Pandora Deluxe

Ritual

Sylvester.

DRESSCODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

A simple t...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da QUBE ROME - TORTURE GARDEN ITALY

Lineup

Torture Garden

Venue

Qube A+B+C

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

