Experience the 15th annual Italian edition of Torture Garden, the World's Leading Fetish Club.
Immerse yourself in a full-scale Torture Garden event.
Line Up:
Allen TG
Mel Lee
Pandora Deluxe
Ritual
Sylvester.
DRESSCODE STRICTLY ENFORCED
A simple t...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.