Hot Garbage + Mengers

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Plus very special guests Mengers (Mexico - debut London show)

Hot Garbage melt into a heavily volatile yet undeniably palatable amalgamation of sonic elements. Calling on the driving rhythms of dark post-punk and motorik krautrock, the Toronto-based outfi...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Garbage, Mengers

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

