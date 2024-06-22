Top track

Kerri Chandler - Bar A Thym

Soul Session - The All Nighter

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday 22nd June 2024

Location: Ministry Of Sound, 103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP (3 Minute Walk From Elephant & Castle Station)

10.00PM - 6AM (Last entry 3AM)

4 Rooms Of House Music & A Party Room In The Legendary Minist...

This is an 25+ event
Presented by SoulSession.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

