DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soul Session - The All Nighter
Saturday 22nd June 2024
Location: Ministry Of Sound, 103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP (3 Minute Walk From Elephant & Castle Station)
10.00PM - 6AM (Last entry 3AM)
4 Rooms Of House Music & A Party Room In The Legendary Minist...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.