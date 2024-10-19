Top track

Demon - Night of the Demon

DEMON

The Underworld
Sat, 19 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Demon is an English heavy metal band, formed in 1979 by vocalist Dave Hill and guitarist Mal Spooner, both hailing from Leek, Staffordshire. The band is considered important to the new wave of British heavy metal movement.

Presented by The Underworld.
Lineup

Tungüska, Risen Prophecy, Demon

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

