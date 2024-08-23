DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Piano People in the Park | Scorpion Kings | Southwark Park

Southwark Park
Fri, 23 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

As the world's leading Amapiano brand, Piano People is proud to host our first EVER Outdoor Festival!

In August we bring you our most epic show to date - headlined by the genre’s leading pioneers - The Scorpion Kings!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Louder Entertainment Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small

Venue

Southwark Park

Gomm Road, Southwark, London, SE16 2TY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

FAQs

LAST ENTRY

Last entry is strictly 5:30pm.

NO PARKING

There is no parking at the park or in the surrounding area, please make plans to travel by public transport.

