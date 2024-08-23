DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As the world's leading Amapiano brand, Piano People is proud to host our first EVER Outdoor Festival!
In August we bring you our most epic show to date - headlined by the genre’s leading pioneers - The Scorpion Kings!
This celebration of Amapiano is a mu...
Last entry is strictly 5:30pm.
There is no parking at the park or in the surrounding area, please make plans to travel by public transport.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.