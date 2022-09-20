Top track

Mouse On Mars - Artificial Authentic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IndieRocket Festival 2024 - 2 Days Full Pass

Padiglione Daniele Becci
20 Sept - 22 Sept
GigsPescara
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mouse On Mars - Artificial Authentic
Got a code?

About

INDIEROCKET FESTIVAL 2024, XXI EDIZIONE.

Siamo entusiasti di presentare la XXI edizione speciale dell'IndieRocket Festival, il 20 e 21 settembre all'interno del suggestivo Padiglione Becci di Pescara.

Da oltre due decenni, l'IndieRocket Festival è sinoni...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Indierocket APS.

Lineup

1
Mouse On Mars, Om Unit, 3Phaz and 1 more

Venue

Padiglione Daniele Becci

Lungomare Papa Giovanni Xxiii, 65126 Pescara Pescara, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.