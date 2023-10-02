Top track

Glasvegas

Säälchen
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€25.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Glasvegas are James Allan (vocals), Rab Allan (lead guitar) and Paul Donoghue (bass guitar).

One of the most successful Scottish musical exports in recent times, known for their unique sound and powerful lyrical content, they are a band that have never co Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Freddie Dickson, Glasvegas

Venue

Säälchen

Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

