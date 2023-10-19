Top track

Too Many Questions

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frustration

Moby Dick
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Too Many Questions
Got a code?

About

La mejor banda de post punk europea nos visita para presentar su nuevo trabajo

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por HOLY COBRA SOCIETY S.L..

Lineup

Frustration

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.